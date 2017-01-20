BINGO EVENING: On the last Friday of each month, 6.45pm for 7pm at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund. Next date Friday January 27.

Time: 6.45 for 7pm start

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm at the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £5.50 per class or £36 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane, email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk, phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Every Tuesday from 9.15am to 9.45am at the Civic Centre for pre-school age 2 to 4 years, £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETIINGS: There will be a Police and Resources meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. Grants (sub-committee) 6.45pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: With several long distance journeys to make this week, I donned all my cold weather clothing, gloves, scarf etc, and sallied forth on Monday morning to begin the first one. Started the car and moved away, only to hear an ominous clanking sound from the rear wheels. Close inspection revealed that both large springs had broken and were lying in the gutter. Complete re-organisation of the day, with phone calls to garage and to London, where I was headed. I am a complete stranger to the inner workings of cars, and used at one time to stand and watch as there would be the evitable pursing of lips, sucking in of air, shaking of head as the mechanic circled the vehicle, grubby piece of paper and stub of pencil in hand. Now however, I always use a certain local garage (it used to have a three wheel Robin Reliant as an advertising board), and they have never let me down. Amazingly the car was repaired within the day and I was able to drive it to an evening appointment. So many thanks Graham of Anchor Garage. You saved me not just time, but also a lot of worry. To Eastbourne on Tuesday for a meeting of my writers’ group. Uneventful drive there and back, except for the two drivers of the very expensive cars, who thought it sensible to tail gate me over the Seven Sisters. I am, however the sort of obstinate soul who does not give in to this form of bullying, and indeed, if pushed will slow down to a crawl to teach them a lesson. Otherwise the week passed off peacefully enough, as indeed I hope did yours, whether driving or on foot. Go safely.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.