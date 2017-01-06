ZUMBA CLASS: On Tuesday January 10 and every following Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm in the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on every second Wednesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

CHILDREN’S DANCE CLASS: Every Tuesday from 9.15am to 9.45am at the Civic Centre. Pre-school age 2 to 4 years, £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

PILATES: Living Light Pilates every Wednesday from 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

FOOTNOTES: I never normally view a departing year with a feeling of relief, but 2016 is the exception. It was a year that saw many of my friends and former colleagues depart this veil of tears. Then there was the referendum, and all the trauma that went with it. Then America made the oddest of choices for a future president. I love Americans. I have them as friends, I have worked alongside them in the USA. I love their openness, friendliness, tell it as it is attitude. I am the proud owner of a fraternity ring from Princeton, where I led their drama course, for two years. But at times their naivety staggers me. Doubtless all will be well, but I have a feeling we may be in for a rocky ride over the next four years. On the more positive side, I have a commission to direct a play later in the year, my short stories continue to win awards. I have still not made up my mind about getting a dog. Somewhere over the horizon is spring and the usual aches and pains, remind me I am getting older. But I think the positives outweigh the negatives still. May you have a very prosperous, healthy and peaceful New Year, and whatever God you believe in keep you safe in the palm of his hand.

