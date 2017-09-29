Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THIS IS ADVANCE INFORMATION : about an annual event which this year will take place in Westham Village Hall on Saturday November 4 when the Pevensey, Westham and Stone Cross Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their annual fund raising Coffee Morning raising funds for the Poppy Appeal. The event will run from 10 am to 12 noon and entrance will cost you a mere 50p (and for that you get a free tea or coffee and a biscuit). There will be various stalls to entice you to spend your money including a raffle, a bric-a-brac table, books and many others. Refreshments will be available. Please go along and help raise funds for this very worthy cause.

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be held on Monday October 2 in Westham Village Hall, starting at 7.30 pm when you will be able to enjoy a talk on “Eastbourne Bonfires” given by Derek Legg. Normal entry fees apply for this meeting i.e. Members 25p. Non-members (always welcome) £1. Refreshments will be available.

ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5: there will be a Jigsaw S ale and Coffee Morning in St Luke’s Parish Centre from 10 am to 12 noon. All are welcome.

A SATURDAY TABLE SALE: is held in Westham Village Hall from now until the end of December. There is no admission charge and is open from 9.30 am and for the rest of the morning. There is a variety of stalls and crafts including jewellery, bric-a-brac, toys, clothes, cakes, jams, pickles – also charity stalls and refreshments are available