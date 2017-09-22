Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE NExT MEETING OF the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME: Association will be held on the fourth Wednesday of the month i.e September 27, in the Royal British Legion Club in Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm.

ONCE AGAIN THE TIME has come: for all those entitled to a flu injection (over 65’s and patients with an eligible medical condition only) are advised that there will be two clinics (for those registered with the Mimran Road Surgery) and these will be on Saturday September 23 from 8.30 – 12.00 at Stone Cross Surgery and on Saturday September 30 September at the Pevensey Bay Surgery also from 8.30 – 12.00. These are “walk in clinics and no appointment is necessary. Other pre-bookable appointments are available if you are unable to make the above walk-in clinics: either call 01323 761461 or see Reception.

THE HAVEN PLAYERS: invite you to join them, together with the villagers of Chipping Cleghorn who are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local gazette which reads “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday October 13th at 6.30 pm at Little Paddocks”,

Unable to resist the mysterious invitation a crowd begins to gather at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning, the lights go out. As Inspector Craddock doggedly pursues the truth, the inimitable Miss Marple always seems to be one step ahead of him. You can find out more about this mystery on Friday/Saturday September 22/23 at 7.30 pm or on Saturday September 23 at 2.30 pm. Book your tickets for this latest production by the Haven Players either on line at www.havenplayers.com or by telephoning the Box Office on 01323 767816. Cost is Adults £9/Students £6.

THE WESTHAM EVENING WI: will be entertained on Thursday September 28 with a talk by Rukshana Master entitled “My Life in Fashion” in Westham Village Hall starting at 7.30 pm.

