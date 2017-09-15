Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

WESTHAM VILLAGE CONSERVATION GROUP: Action in Rural Sussex and Stone Cross Windmill invite you to a Health, Heritage and Wildlife guided walk with Rosemary Barton on Hop Growing on Sunday September 17 from Westham Pond, along the ancient and leafy Peelings Lane to Stone Cross Windmill for tea or coffee sponsored by Action in Rural Sussex. Meet at Westham Pond at 2 pm then stroll with us for 1.5 miles. There is an optional tour of the windmill. All ages are welcome but children should be accompanied by their parent/guardian. For more information please telephone Fiona on 01323 460338 or see WVCG page on Facebook.

THE EASTBOURNE SENIORS FORUM: present Full of Life incorporating the Disability Road Show and invite you to the “Good Life Show 2017” which is a free event open to all being held in the International Lawn Tennis Centre on Thursday September 28 from 10am to 4pm. There will be a wide range of lifestyle information, numerous stalls and demonstrations for the over 50s. Look out for details on Health, Clubs, Legal, Fitness, Hobbies and Leisure. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available. For more information contact Steve Thornett on 01323 479846.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: HIGH St, Westham, are looking for help on Saturday September 16 in clearing the Churchyard starting at 10 am. If you can help please take along your own gloves and tools: refreshments will be provided.

IF YOU FEEL: THAT the time has come to try to get a little healthier, why not join the Polegate Health Walk which takes place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month, meeting at 10.30am, outside Polegate Train Station. Free, friendly walks – just an hour, so why not join in and begin to feel good. For more information contact Jenny Deering, Health Walks Project Officer on 07740 899559/j.deerimg@tcv.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.