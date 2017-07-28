Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

ST MARY’S CHURCH, WESTHAM: will be holding their Flower Festival over the coming weekend: Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, the Church will be open to visitors from 10 am to 5.30 pm and on Sunday July 30 from 12 to 4 pm. The theme of the Festival is “Festival of Flowers, Quilts and Local Crafts”. Refreshments will be available on all three days: there is no entry charge but donations will be gratefully accepted.

JOIN PIRATE BLUNDERBEARD: with author Amy Sparks for pirate fun at the launch of her book “Pirate Blunder beard, the worst holiday ever” at the Redoubt Fortress, Eastbourne on Saturday July 29. There is no charge for entry and signed books will be available for sate.

