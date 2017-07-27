Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

DISTRACTION BURGLARIES/ROGUE TRADERS: Police have received reports this week about two men cold calling in the Uckfield area, saying they are antiques dealers interested in buying collectables or ‘items of interest. from residents. In one incident, it seems an elderly woman may have been the victim of theft as a result of allowing suspects to come inside, investigations are ongoing. Several other residents in the area reported men knocking on their doors or leaving calling cards which stated they were buys of antiques. Police always advise the public not to enter into agreements with cold callers in any way. And in particular not to allow any strangers entry into the home. Whatever reasons they give, even if they offer to pay top price for things you want to get rid of, do not let them come inside your home.

In fact never enter into any financial agreements with people on the doorstep, for any reason. There are statutory consumer rights, which include a cooling off period, which they are unlikely to tell you about. So don’t allow agree to anyone cutting down your trees, repairing your roof, cleaning or repairing your driveway when they have cold called you. Genuine traders do not run their businesses in this way anyway. If the work needs doing, find a reputable trader through recommendation or from trusted sites like Buy With Confidence (Trading Standards). Counter Terrorism Policing ACT: Action Counters Terrorism campaign. The Government’s counter-terrorism strategy of ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ has been turned into the short film, which has an international perspective and is aimed at UK citizens travelling abroad on holiday... Op Blitz update. Last weekend the team patrolled the hot spots across the District, listed as such due to being identified through multiple reports. The team had a pretty rushed time on the Friday evening with Crowborough being busy first of all. They met with a large group of youngsters, again at Goldsmiths, which seems to be one of the locations of choice at the moment. Many dispersed quickly as police arrived but, as with the previous weekend, several were also detained which provided an opportunity for ‘words of advice’. Later on in Heathfield several groups were found to be misbehaving, with two in particular. The young women were given words of advice All this activity was on the Friday evening which is traditionally usually the busier evening. On Saturday evening, no calls came in to the Blitz phone. The usual patrols were carried out but with no groups encountered.

PEVENSEY BAY MODEL RAILWAY Club: will again be holding its annual Model Railway Exhibition on Saturday July 22 at the Pevensey Memorial Hall. The Exhibition is open from 10 am to 4.30 pm and there is wheelchair access to most areas. Admission is Adults £4, Children £2, Family (2+2) £10.

THE NEXT MEETING :OF the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday July 26 in the RBL Club, Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm.

