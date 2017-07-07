Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE NEXT WALK: organised by the Westham Conservation Group will be held on Sunday July 16 when the Group will be focussing on Butterflies and Bees, carrying out the British Butterfly survey. Go along and learn more or share your knowledge. The walk will begin at Westham Pond, departing at 2 pm. . People are welcome to join this family friendly walk en route and a stop will be made at the windmill for tea and cakes.

THE FOLLOWING GARDEN: will be open to the public on Wednesday July 12 in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital who are raising funds for a second scanner for Radiology. The garden at The Long House, West Dean, Nr Seaford (BN25 4AL) is idyllically situated with a variety of lavenders, hollyhocks, roses and with a long perennial and a beautiful wild flower meadow. Take the A259 through East Dean and after 3 miles turn right into Littlington Road and follow the Open Garden signs. There is off road parking Entry to the garden is by donation.

ON THURSDAY JULY 20: at 7 pm you are invited to a talk In the Lecture Theatre, Post Grad Suite in Eastbourne DGH. There is disabled access and tickets to the talk are free which also includes parking. Please contact the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. The talk will be given by the DGH Urology Consultant Graham Watson, entitled “What can we do to help healthcare in low income nations”. The talk lasts approximately 1 hour and you are invited to join the FOEH for refreshments afterwards. Contact the |Friends Office on 01323 438236 or email esh-tr.friendsdgh@nhs.net

