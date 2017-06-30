Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE HAVEN PLAYERS: WILL be presenting “Broadway Lights West End Nights” in Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Friday and Saturday July 7 and 8 at 7.30 p, with a matinee on Saturday July 8 at 2.30 pm. The Haven Players take you on a trip through a multitude of musicals from Broadway and the West End: shows that have enthralled audiences on both sides of the pond with musical that you all know and love. Colourful costumes and songs that you can sing-along to plus great choreography make this show guaranteed to have that feel good factor, with a large helping of humour and fun from your compare Deloris Dalziel. Admissions prices Adults £9, Students/Children £6. For tickets call 01323 767816 or visit www.havenplayers.com

THE NEXT MEETING: OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society will be held in Westham Village Hall on Monday July 3, starting at 7.30 pm when Graham Keen will be talking about the “Norman Conquest effects on Pevensey villages”. Why not join the Society and be able to enjoy all the meetings? Annual subscription is £V3.50, but family (or two or more living at the same address) costs a mere £6. There are entry charges for meetings at 25 pence for members: non-members (always welcome) £1. Just a note to remind you that there is not a meeting in August.

THE GARDEN: AT FRISTON Place (BN20 0AH) is open to the public on Saturday July 1 from 11 am to 4 pm. An extensive garden, featuring a walled rose garden and a large wild flower meadow. There is limited wheelchair access. Sign posted from Friston and Jevington. Refreshments, a raffle and sundry stalls will also be on site and refreshments will be available.

WHY NOT JOIN IN the fun: on the Relay for Life Family Fun Day, being held in Eastbourne Sports Park on Saturday July 1 starting at 12 pm? There will be live music all day, with Fancy Dress, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, stalls and competitions, games and quizzes, BBQ, refreshments, cakes and bakes. Go along and get the chance to meet Elsa and Mickey Mouse. Entry is free.

EASTBOURNE GARDENS: AT 10 and 12 Old Camp Road (BN20 8DH) and 42 Summerdown Road (BN20 8DQ) will be open to the public on Wednesday July 5 in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. These three gardens are beautiful and very popular town gardens nestling at the foot of the South Downs. Entrance is by donation.

SERIES OF CAR BREAKS: in Polegate may be linked. Police are warning residents in Wealden, and in particular in Polegate, not to leave cars insecure overnight and to ensure they remove everything of value from inside. This follows a series of incidents around the village this week.

Between the evening of Tuesday (June 20) and Wednesday (June 21)a total of 10 incidents were reported. In many cases cash was stolen and other losses include an iPad, iPhone and CDs. In all cases there were obvious signs of a messy search of the cars’ interior, including inside gloveboxes. The roads targeted were Bramely Road, Dittons Road, Buttercup Drive, Kensington Way, Levett Avenue, Highgrove Crescent, Glynleigh Drive and Sunflower Lane. In one incident three cars were all broken into whilst parked on the owner’s driveway with the episode caught on CCTV. The images showed two male youths wearing hoodies, one of which was exceptionally long and similar to a coat with a hood, which may be significant. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information to report on any of the incidents referred to, is asked to contact us quoting reference 219 of 21/06 Further reported incidents in Stone Cross and Hankham, Pevensey Similar to the incidents of car breaks in Polegate described above, police received further reports from the Pevensey area. Cars parked outside properties in Patcham Mill Road and Hailsham Road in Stone Cross, and at two different addresses in Milton Street in Hankham were all targeted by thieves resulting in a stolen handbag, sports bags and kit. It is not yet known whether there is a link to the incidents in Polegate but investigations into this, as well as potential links to reports from Eastbourne, are being considered.. Anyone with information to report about these incidents, please contact us and quote reference 876 of 22/06

