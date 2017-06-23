Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE FOLLOWING GARDENS: at 4 Sunningdale Close, Seaford (BN25 4PF) are open to the public to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Friday June 23 and Thursday July 13. The garden is a feast of colour and texture with something in flower every month of the year. A babbling waterfall instils peace and calm, while the use of potted plants leaves little of the soil uncovered. Wheelchair accessible and dogs are allowed on a lead. Entry is by donation.

WHY NOT TAKE A trip: to the Christ the King Church Hall in Langney on Saturday Jul 1 when the Westham Art Group are presenting their Art Exhibition running from 10 am to 4 pm. Painting on show will be available for sale. Most paint mediums will have been used. There will be a tombola and prizes for various activities. Refreshments, including home made cakes will be available.

SUMMER MADNESS 2017: will be at the Shinewater Park, Larkspur Drive on Saturday June 24. There will be a special guest appearance by Britain’s got talent finalist Steve Hewlett, who will also be performing the Official opening. There will be a funfair, food vendors, stalls, Dancers, arts, crafts activities and with great live bands playing all day, so please go along and help support their local charities: You Raise Me Up (Charity No 1147534) and Headway East Sussex (Charity No 1025852). The event starts at 10 am and carries on until 8 pm and entrance is free.

THE GARDENS AT FLINT House: will be open to the public on Wednesday June 28 to help raise money for the Eastbourne DGH and their Special Project of raising £500,000 for a second CT Scanner for Radiology. Flint House is at 14 Church St, Willingdon (BN20 9HR) and is a ¾ acre garden featuring a central lavender star bed, designed in the 1800’s, with colour co-ordinated borders, vegetable plot and wild areas for bees. From the A2270 Willingdon Rd, turn left into Church St at the top of the hill and follow the Open Gardens signs. Entry is by donation, whilst morning coffee and afternoon teas will be served.

