Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

FRAUDSTERS: have been advertising vehicles and machinery for sale on various selling platforms online. The victims, after communicating via email with the fraudster, will receive a bogus email which purports to be from an established escrow provider (a third party who will keep the payment until the buying and selling parties are both happy with the deal). These emails are designed to persuade victims to pay upfront, via bank transfer, before visiting the seller to collect the goods. The emails also claim that the buyer (victim) has a cooling off period to reclaim the payment if they change their mind. This gives victims the false sense of security that their money is being looked after by this trustworthy third party, when in fact it is not and the money has gone straight to the fraudster. How you can protect yourself: When making a large purchase such as a new car or machinery, always meet the seller face to face first and ask to see the goods before transferring any money: If you receive a suspicious email asking for payment, check for spelling, grammar, or any other errors, and check who sent the email. If in doubt, check feedback online by searching the associated phone numbers or email addresses of the seller: Contact the third party the fraudsters are purporting to be using to make the transaction. They should be able to confirm whether the email you have received is legitimate or not: False adverts often offer vehicles or machinery for sale well below market value to entice potential victims; always be cautious. If it looks too good to be true then it probably is. If you have been affected by this, or any other type of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.

REME: the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday June 28 in the Royal British Legion Branch in Polegate starting at 7.30 pm.

THE FOLLOWING GARDENS: will be open to the public, helping to raise funds for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. On Tuesday June 20 visit Folkington Place (BN26 5SD). This is and beautiful and imaginatively planted garden with many interesting features and was a great success in 2016. From the A27 towards Lewes, turn 3rd left into Folkington, then follow the Open Gardens signs. The gardens are open all day from 10.30 am to 4 pm and there is on road parking. Entrance is by a donation.

ON SATURDAY JUNE 17, Misty Acres, Lower Horsebridge (BN27 4ON) will be open from 11am to 4 pm, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. This garden has many species of birds, a wildlife pond, chickens and bees. The garden is supported by the Florence Support Service and “Dirt Diggers” a horticultural project with a long term goal to support work placements and employment. Partly wheelchair accessible, but no dogs please.

THE PENTACLE DRUMMERS: present “Summer Solstice”, a family friendly festival on Saturday June 17 starting at 10 am with events going on all through the day and into the evening. This event is supporting Children with Cancer charity and is being held at Langley Sports Club in Langley Lane. Entrance is £10 for the whole event or £6 for day evening events only.

EASTBOURNE HOMES AREA Panel: would like to invite you at a Sunday Funday on June 18 in Sevenoaks Park, Sevenoaks Rd, Langley starting at 12 pm and finishing at 4 pm. Lots of fun for everybody and all proceeds will go to local charities.

