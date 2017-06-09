Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

CONCENTUS SINGS IN SUMMER:a selection of classical and contemporary pieces on Saturday June 17 in St Leonard’s Parish Church, Church St, Seaford at 7.30 pm and on Saturday June 24 at St Saviour’s Church in South St, Eastbourne at 4 pm. Tickets cost £10 (U 16s £5) and can be obtained from the Box Office (01323 643358), Semantics, 33 Grove Rd, Eastbourne, Eastbourne Tourist Information Office, or by emailing concentus.TICKET SOURCE.co.uk

FAMILIES FOR AUTISM (FFA) :will be holding a Summer Fair on Saturday June 17 from 12 to 4pm at Community Wise, Ocklynge, Eastbourne, BN21 1PY. Lots to enjoy for everyone, including Bouncy Castle, refreshments, raffle, stalls and much more. Admission is 20 pence for children and 50 pence for adults.

THE EASTBOURNE SENIORS FORUM (ESF): will be holding their AGM on Thursday June 15 in St Saviour’s Church, South St, starting at 2 pm with efreshment4s. The meeting will be followed by a talk “Telecare and Technology Enabled Care Services* (TECS) given by Angela Yphantides, Strategic Commissioner, ESCC Adults Social Care. Entrance is Free so go along and take your friends.

ANOTHER GARDEN TO VISIT: this time at Litlington Place, Litlington, BN26 5RG, where you will be able to enjoy a beautifully planted garden featuring 3 ponds, a kitchen garden and some unusual plants. From the A27 towards Lewes, take the 4th left turning towards Willington and follow the Open Garden signs. These gardens are open in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital who are raising funds towards the £500,000 for a second CT Scanner for Radiology at the Eastbourne DGH. Entry is by donation. There is off road parking.

ALSO ON SUNDAY:, June 11 the gardens at 2a Downs Rd, Willingdon BN22 0GH will be open from 2 to 5 pm. This is a split level garden with a variety of herbaceous and perennial planting, roses and shrubs. These gardens have partly accessible wheelchair access but please, no dogs (except assistance dogs). These gardens are open in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

