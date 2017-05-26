Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

ACTION FRAUD: has received the first reports of Tech-Support scammers claiming to be from Microsoft who are taking advantage of the global WannaCry ransomware attack. One victim fell for the scam after calling a ‘help’ number advertised on a pop up window. The window which wouldn’t close said the victim had been affected by WannaCry Ransomware. The victim granted the fraudsters remote access to their PC after being convinced there wasn’t sufficient anti-virus protection. The fraudsters then installed Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool, which is actually free and took £320 as payment. It is important to remember that Microsoft’s error and warning messages on your PC will never include a phone number. Additionally Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. Any communication they have with you must be initiated by you. How to protect yourself. Don’t call numbers from pop-up messages: Never allow remote access to your computer: Always be wary of unsolicited calls. If you’re unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up: Never divulge passwords or pin numbers: Microsoft or someone on their behalf will never call you. If you believe you have already been a victim: Get your computer checked for any additional programmes or software that may have been installed: Contact your bank to stop any further payments being taken.

History: the next meeting of the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society will be held in Westham Village Hall on Monday June 5 starting at 7.30 pm when Anne Kramer will be talking about Sussex Women.

MEMORY LANE EASTBOURNE: is an organisation for people with Dementia to get together, together with their carers. It meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month (next meeting is on Saturday June 17) from 10.30am to 12 noon and you a re invited to join them for a cup of tea or coffee, cake and a chat together with a variety of activities such as Crafts, quizzes, music and reminiscence jus to name a few. No need to book, just turn up. For further information, please call either 01323 650115 or 07800 874361 or email memorylane.eastbourne@gmail.com

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: are once again holding a Soccer School over the May half term holiday (May 31 to June 1) at Bede’s Senior School (BN27 3QH) for children of all abilities, aged between ages 6 to 13 costing £23 per day for 6 – 13 year olds and £10 for children aged 4 to 5 whose training will also take place at Bede’s from 9 to 12 pm

