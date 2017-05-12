Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

Fake Policemen: There has been a series of recent incidents reported to Action Fraud where a lone fraudster has approached victims whom they believe to be unfamiliar with the local area. They make an excuse to talk to the victims such as enquiring about directions or offering a recommendation for a good hotel. After this interaction, several other fraudsters will intervene purporting to be police officers in plain clothes and will sometimes present false identification as proof. The fake officers will then give a reason to examine the victims’ wallet, purse or personal items. They may also examine the first fraudster’s items or try to tell victims that the first fraudster is suspicious in order to gain victim trust and appear more realistic in their guise. After all the fake police ‘checks’ are finished, victims have then reported being handed back their personal items only to later realise that a quantity of money or valuables were missing. How to protect yourself: If an individual claims to be a police officer ask for their name and rank, force, and examine any identification presented; this is always good practice but especially important if they are not wearing a uniform. Police will never ask for your passwords or PIN details. Do not give this information to anyone. The Police will never request that you withdraw/transfer any money to them or to a ‘safe’ account. If you have been affected by this, or any other fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk

Open Gardens: The Gardens at No 17, 18 and 19 Baldwin Ave in Eastbourne will be open to the public on Wednesday May 17 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 to 4 pm in aid of The Friends of Eastbourne DGH as the hospital carries out their Special Project of raising £500,000 for a second CT Scanner for Radiology. Entry is by donation: morning coffee and afternoon tea will be served. These three lovely gardens are very differently planned and planted. These gardens wee a great favourite when they last took part in 2015. From town on the A2270 Upperton Road, turn left into Eldon Road at the traffic lights and follow the Open Garden signs.

NOTICE OF INTEREST: TO members of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association. Would members please note that meetings will now take place on the 4th Wednesday of each month (at 7.30 pm as is normal) and meetings will now be held at the Polegate Branch of the Royal British Legion. Please amend your diaries accordingly.

