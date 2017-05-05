Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

YOU ARE INVITED TO Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Celebration: on Tuesday 16th May 2017, 2pm – 4pm Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, BN27 2AX. Please join the organisers at this FREE event and help in celebrating a year of the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance. Hear our achievements and from some of our supporters. Speakers and presentations: Information stalls providing services in the district: Tea and cake For more information: Please contact Debbie Peters on 01323 443204 / Kat Jenner on 01892 602757 or email: communitydevelopment@wealden.gov.uk

If you are unable to attend but would like to be involved, please contact either of the above people.

THE SOUTH DOWNS POSTCARD Club: have the following questions for you. Are you interested in Local History, Family History, Transport, Militaria, Nostalgia – all of this and much more can be found on postcards, old and modern. The Club is holding it’s Annual Fair on Wednesday May 10 from 5 to 9 pm in Westham Village Hall. There is free entry, free parking and refreshments will be available. 10 or more dealers will also be in attendance.

THERE WILL BE A Ballroom and Jive Social Evening: in St Luke’s Parish Centre on Friday May 5 from 8 to 11 pm: entrance is £7. Music includes Ballroom, Latin, Salsa, Jive, Argentine and Ballroom Tango, Le-roc and others. Take along your own drinks and snacks, although there will be free tea and biscuits. For more information please contact either Lyndon or Pam on 07709 329863 or 01323 760277.

THE PEVENSEY, WESTHAM AND Stone Cross Branch of the Royal British Legion: recently held their Spring Fund Raising event and raised a total of £687.40 (somewhat down on last year, but every little helps) Consideration is being given to holding the event at a slightly different time of the year. The organisers wish to thank members of the public who supported the event and all the members who worked so hard. After the recent untimely death of the Chairman, David Copp has taken on this appointment...

