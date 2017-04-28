Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE POLICE: are trying to find the owners of property which has been recovered. Officers have recovered items they believed to have been stolen during a number of burglaries across Sussex. The haul, which includes various items of jewellery and antiques, was discovered by police when they stopped three men back in March. https://sussex.police.uk/news/police-seek-owners-of-recovered-items/

DISTRACTION BURGLARIES: On the April 18, Sussex Police received reports from residents in Hailsham of a suspicious man knocking on doors and claiming to be from the council. We also received a report of two males knocking on doors and claiming to be from the police. This was found to be a scam used by people in an attempt to gain access to the house in order to steal any valuable items or cash. They tend to prey on the elderly or vulnerable. Be suspicious of all ‘Too good to be true’ offers and deals. There are no guaranteed get- rich-quick schemes. Do not rely solely on glowing testimonials: find solid independent evidence of a company’s success. Do not hand over money or sign anything until you have checked the credentials of the company or individual. Do not be embarrassed to report a scam. Because the scammers are cunning there is no shame in being deceived. If you spot a scam or have been scammed, report it and get help. Contact the police and let us know. By reporting it you will make it more difficult for them to deceive others.

THE FRIENDS OF EASTBOURNE Cat Adoption Centre :are holding their Spring Fayre on Sunday May 7 from noon until 3 pm at the Adoption Centre in Hailsham. This year they are including a craft stall, as lots of the volunteers have been making bits and pieces, in the hope that there will be many visitors who might be interested in what has been done.

ONCE AGAIN: we have come around to the time when local gardens are being open to the public, with donations being made to local charities. On Saturday April 29 the Carters Corner Farm in Cowbeech Hill will be open from 11 am to 4 pm in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. This is a large country garden with beds of mixed planting and a rose garden. There is an eight acre bluebell wood for visitors to explore and an attached smallholding with friendly ponies. Pygmy goats and some gentle alpacas. There is limited wheelchair access and the garden is signposted from the A271. There will also be refreshments, a raffle and some stalls.

THERE WILL BE AN Art Exhibition: at Eastbourne |Hall from Saturday to Monday April 29 to May 1, from 10 am to 4 pm daily, with the official opening by the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Pat Hearn, on Saturday at 11 am. The Society of Eastbourne Artists is presenting this exhibition and will be supporting the Mayor’s Charities: Refuge and Duke of Edinburgh Open Award Centre in Eastbourne.

Admission is free and refreshment will be available.

THE FRIENDS OF EASTBOURNE Hospital: will be holding their American Doubles Tennis Tournament on Sunday May 7 from 2 to 6 pm: competitors are requested to arrive at 1.30 pm. Entry fee is £15 per adult (this includes a splendid tea). Advance booking is essential: please ring 01323 438236.

