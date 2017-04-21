Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

EAST SUSSEX MOVIEMAKERS: (ESM) is based in Stone Cross, a short distance from Polegate and Eastbourne. Its aim is to encourage all interested in any aspect of film making to enjoy and develop their interest. Current membership is drawn locally and from Seaford, Uckfield, St Leonards. Films are made individually or collectively and include documentary, drama, and comedy; all are made on a not-for-profit basis. Several members are experienced and have won awards locally and nationally, whilst others are gaining opportunities to improve their knowledge and skills. ESM is a member of IAC – The Film & Video Institute. The small club is a friendly group of men and women, many and of working age are needed, and will be welcomed. ESM meet at St Luke’s Parish Centre, Stone Cross on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday evening of each month, at 7.45pm. Come for a taster evening. For more information call Harry Lederman (01323) 301997, or Val McManus email: valmcmanusuk@yahoo.com, ; or see club website www.eastsussexmoviemakers.org

THE HAVEN PLAYERS: WILL be presenting their latest production, a play by Francis Durbridge *Deadly Nightcap” in Stone Cross Memorial Hall on April 21 at 7.30 pm and April 22 at 2.30 and 7.30 pm. Murder and mystery abound in this ingenious play with more than its fair share of blind alleys. A greedy husband plats to kill his wife and make it look like suicide. His plans are thwarted: he, not his wife, ends up dead. But how and by whom? Even though the investigation led by Cliff Jordan concludes Jack was murdered by a prowler, there are so make possible suspects and motives that the truth is elusive. The London critics said “a night to remember for any fan of mystery, murder and edge of your seat suspense” and “if you enjoy the very best of thrillers, see Deadly Nightcap, it’s the best”. Tickets cost Adults £9, Concessions £7.50(Child/student/over 65). Book online at www.havenplayers.com or tel 01323 767816

