Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

Theft of motor cross bikes: A report was received on Sunday 2 April from residents in Hailsham of a break to their shed resulting in the theft of two motorbikes, despite being chained up. One is a Kawasaki KX 250, 1998 model, red, green and black in colour, modified with ‘BOYSON’ written on the engine’s side casing and an FMF race pipe exhaust. The second bike is a Yamaha YZF250, 2004 model, red and white with muscle milk graphics. Neither bike has a registration plate as they are for off-road use, however the Kawasaki has a white board on it where a race number would be placed.

Anyone coming across these bikes for sale or in any other circumstance, or with information to report in general is asked to contact us quoting reference 540 of 02/04.

Alert: caravan thefts. Police are advising owners of caravans, motorhomes and holiday parks to take additional security precautions following a significant increase in theft reports across Lewes and Wealden districts over recent weeks. Reports have been received from a caravan park in South Heighton, Newhaven where three were stolen during the same night on Saturday 11 / Sunday 12 March, a further theft was reported from South Heighton on Friday 17 March, an attempt was made on Sunday 12 March from Hurdis Road in Seaford, Castle View caravan site in Pevensey reported one stolen on Saturday 1 April, another attempt was made at Knockhatch Farm in Hailsham on Saturday 1 April overnight and back in January a report was received on Tuesday 10 from Horam Touring Park that one of their caravans had been stolen from storage. Wheel clamps, GPS trackers, hitch and coupling locks, security anchors, alarms and CCTV - the advice is to consider any or all of these options to protect property, all of which are widely available to buy and worth the small investment compared any such potential loss. If you witness any suspicious behaviour involving incident of this nature, or you have any information at all relating to the above, please contact us quoting 436 of 01/04.

THE EASTBOURNE SENIORS FORUM: (The Over Fifties Forum) will be holding an Open Meeting in St Saviours Church Hall, South Street starting at 0945 am with refreshments. There will be a talk by the Trading Standards Scam Team entitled “Take a stand against Scams”. This will be followed by a question and answer session. Entrance is free. For more information please ring 01323 656455 or email chair@est-online.org

REME: the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held in the Junction Tavern, Polegate on Wednesday April 19, starting at 7.30 pm,

British Legion: Don’t forget that the local branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a fund raising event on Saturday April 15 in St Wilfrid’s Hall, Pevensey Bay. Why not go along and have an enjoyable morning: there will be stalls to suit everybody, together with several raffles, including the tradition Whisky Raffle (always very popular especially for the person winning it – which could be YOU)

