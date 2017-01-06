Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: Westham, Pevensey and Stone Cross branch, is rescheduling its January meeting. Following the untimely death of Chairman Tom Drummond, whose funeral will be held on Tuesday January 10, an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect a new chairman will be held on Thursday January 12 in Westham Village Hall, beginning at 2.00pm. This will be followed by the regular six-monthly meeting. Both these meetings are open to all members of the branch.

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday January 18 in the Junction Tavern, Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm. All members are invited to attend.

THE ST LUKES PLAYERS: Stone Cross will be present their pantomime “Pirates” on Friday January 13 at 7.30 pm and on Saturday January 14 at both 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm in St Luke’s Parish Centre, Rattle Road. Cost of tickets is Adults £8 and Children (13 and under £4). There is a special offer for children under 7, only £1 at the Saturday Matinee sitting on the floor at the front. Tickets from St Luke’s Parish Office 01323 767020 or by email saintlukestonecross@gmail.com

