COMEDY EVENING: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start, hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets on the door or from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

ANNIE: Is the latest production from Seaford Musical Theatre and starts tonight, Friday, to Sunday and Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Evening performances start at 7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

FLOWER FESTIVAL: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from today, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Monday from 10am to 5pm. Sunday noon to 5.30pm followed by Evensong at 6pm. Twenty four flower arrangements reflecting key events and people from the Bible. All welcome.

OPEN WEEKEND: At Denton Island Indoor Bowls Club from 10am to 1pm. Come and try the game and see our club. Bowls and friendly coaching provided. For more information tel. 01273 514664.

TALES FROM THE CRYPT: By David Apps and Mark Wagner from Sunday to Saturday, September 30 at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street. Their work is photo-based that is dark, angelic, evocative, kitch and very British. Free entry.

OPEN EVENING: Of No 2 Seaford Platoon Sussex Army Cadet Force on Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for 12 to 18 year olds. Come and see what you are missing at the Mercread Youth Centre, Mercread Road, Seaford.

DOUBLE EDGE: To the Harvest Festival at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday October 1. Thanks for our Blessings, but also remembering those in need, as well as those on the land and sea to gather in the harvest. This service is open to everyone and starts at 9.30am.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Saturday October 14 at 1pm. Johan DeCock will be playing the piano. The concert lasts approximately an hour and will have a retiring collection.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.