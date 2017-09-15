CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Atonement, cert 15 tonight, Friday, at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Office, 37 Church Street.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm with free car parking. Refreshments available. Stallholders 7.30am.

SEAFORD U3A: Coffee Morning at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 10am to noon. Find out about courses, workshops, outings etc.

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club are having a demonstration, Sussex Life by Gill Sadler on Thursday at the Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 2pm. Visitors £5 on the door which includes refreshments.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.