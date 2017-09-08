LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm where Niall O’Riordan playing the flute and Anne Marshall on the piano. The concert is a free event and lasts approximately one hour with a retiring collection.

HERITAGE WEEKEND: At the Seaford Museum and Heritage Centre, Martello Tower tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm, Free Entry. Ideal opportunity to visit our wonderful museum situated on eastern end of the seafront.

EXHIBITION: Seaford Photographic Society start their exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street from tomorrow, Saturday, to Saturday September 23 from 10am to 5pm titled In the Frame. Free admission.

DOVECOTE OPEN WEEKEND: The Lane, West Dean tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. There will be WW2 live radio station, archaeology sites open, home made teas and cakes, artisan food and crafts barn. Free entry and free parking in field opposite the church. Groups and minibuses welcome and dogs on leads please. Email info@dovecotegarden.co.uk

SEAHAVEN SCOUTS: Boot Sale at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers from 7.30am sorry no food sellers. For more information tel 08444146086

LACE MAKING: At WI Hall, Claremont Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Come and join this friendly group which meets bi-monthly on second Sunday of the month. All lace makers welcome including beginners. Contact Seven Sisters Lace Society tel. 01323 483659

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club will be meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. The speaker is Kevin Dillstone talking on Safety at Sea Stamps and Postcards. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 seafordstampand postcardclub.co.uk

SEAFORD MUSICAL THEATRE: Are in their 90th Anniversary Year and are presenting Annie at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on September 22 to 24 and September 29 to October 1. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Office, 37 Church Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/the barntheatre

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: Are showing Atonement cert 15 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Friday September 15 from 7.30pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.