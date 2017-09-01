A LITTLE BIT OF MUSIC HALL: Is the latest production from Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road tonight, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm. Advanced tickets available from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street. Enquiries tel: 01323 492821 or 07891691341.

WAVE FUN FEST: At Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. Wellbeing zone, market stalls, exercise demonstrations, bubble football and family sports day races. Free entry and parking.

CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Painting the Modern Garden, Monet - Matisse cert U tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. This is a special Artwave Festival Screening.

LAST CHANCE: To view and purchase wonderful artwork from local artist as the Art Wave 2017 come to an end this weekend. Brochures which covers all venues across the district is available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

EXHIBITION: A Study of Light and Shadow by Tony Gaitskell at Nova House Care Home, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. An exhibition of contrasting black and white photography from Sussex and beyond. Refreshments available.

SEVEN AT 71: Acrylics, watercolours, photographs, wool, willow and sculpture at Roman Vale, Firle Road tomorrow Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Refreshments available.

DRIFTWOOD: 4 Marine Drive tomorrow Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm has a vast variety of artwork by many artists displayed in an award winning stunning garden. Mark Glassman, Chris Burchell Collins, Paul Cox, Lee Heighly, Marion Hanson Smith, Amanda Haines, Celia Chic, Francis Doherty, Jim Pilston, Karen Ongley-Snook, Si Unwins, Chris Brookes, Peter M Clarke, Ann Megan Griffiths and Serena Thirkell have their work available for sale. Delicious tea and cake are available. Artist donated raffle in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

OPEN HOUSE: At 16 Hill Rise tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. View watercolour and oil paintings, etching prints and illustrations from Anthony Morgan-Jones, Maureen Black and Tom Morgan-Jones. Refreshments available.

LANDSCAPES: Sculptures and joyful prints are some of the art on display by Penny Boylan, Paul Jordan, Christine Jenkinson and Kay Hussey at 18 Hill Rise tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.

ART EXHIBITION: 8 by the Sea, a mixed media show including ceramics, basketry and prints finishes on Sunday at arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street.

LAST MINUTE ARTISTS: Have an exhibition at The Old Chapel Centre, The Tye, Alfriston tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Exhibition by 36 local artists. Refreshments available.

