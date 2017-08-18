DOG SHOW: tomorrow Saturday at the Martello Fields from 10am to 4pm. Fun dog show all day, fun fair, trade stalls, show, food and drinks. Organised by Waifs and Strays Dog Rescue.

ARTWAVE 2017: - tomorrow Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:-

‘A STUDY IN LIGHT AND SHADOW’: - Tony Gaitskell at Nova House Care Home, Belgrave Road from 11pm to 5pm. An exhibition of contrasting black and white photography from Sussex and beyond. Refreshments available.

SEVEN AT 71: at Roman Vale, Firle Road. Acrylics, watercolours, photographs, wool, willow and sculpture. Refreshments available.

SEAFORD ART CLUB: at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street from tomorrow Saturday until Thursday 24th August. An eclectic mix of work from over 40 artists plus a wide range of greeting cards.

DRIFTWOOD:. 4 Marine Drive 16 artists work displayed in award winning garden. Tea and cakes will be served. All proceeds from catering and raffle of artists work go to Macmillan.

OPEN HOUSE: at Stafford Road, paintings, jewellery, textile art, bags, stationery, soaps, cards, upcycled furniture, healing crystals, pre-loved cloths. Refreshments will be served.

FREE ARTWAVE 2017 BROCHURE: with all venues throughout the district is available from Seaford Tourist Information Office, 37 Church Street.

GARDEN PARTY: at Threeways Nursing Home, 40 Beacon Road on Sunday from 2pm - 4pm in support of Diabetes UK. There will be stalls, raffle, tombola, bottle tombola, bric-a-brac and much more. Free Entry.

MAYOR’S CHARITY GOLF DAY: at Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Wednesday 23rd August. From 8am, coffee on arrival, full English breakfast on return. Raffle and Prizes. Putting competition for non-golfers and children. In aid of Seaford Lifeguards.

Seaford Head Members £10, Non Members £25. Breakfast £6 for non golfers. Contact Fraser 01323 890137

ANNUAL BISHOPSTONE: Summer Fete took place on 5th August and once again we were lucky with the weather and crowds of people enjoyed a traditional day, the amount raised for the upkeep of St. Andrew’s Church was £4,018 after expenses, this is a magnificent total and we are so grateful for all who supported the day by helping in the preparation, setting up, helping in the kitchen and on the green with selling donated goods, those who brought all lovely craft stalls, the games, the artists and entertainers and of course the public. It is down to advertisers - publications and websites, people who place posters, who ensured that the day received such good publicity and reach so many people, this is so much appreciated. Finally without the support and help of local people, family, friends and neighbours, this wonderful contribution to the church would be very difficult to achieve. Thank you so much from the organisers Jane and Sue

