MINI MARKET: At Cheneys, 24a Sutton Avenue today, Friday, from 10am to 2pm. Variety of stalls selling bags, fashions, jewellery, candles and more. Free entry and our restaurant will be open for lunch and refreshments. Tel. 01323 896305.

GARDEN TRAIL: Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday covering gardens from Seaford to Hove. The official opening will be at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone at 11am. Gardens open in Seaford are Community Garden, Crouch Lane (Sat only), Lavender Cottage 69 Steyne Road, 27 Alfriston Park, Cupani 8 Sandgate Close (Sun only) and Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive. Details of all the gardens on the trail are available at www.geoffstonebanks.co.uk

ART EXHIBITION: At Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street from tomorrow, Saturday, to Sunday August 6. Varied show of paintings by members of the established Stone Cross Art Group.

LECTURE: Last East Blatchington Lecture of the currant series is on Tuesday and will be ending with a flourish for the speaker is Maria Caulfield MP for Lewes. She was recently re-elected to the seat with a substantially increased majority. Maria will be talking about her life as an MP and was a member of Brighton and Hove City Council for the Ward of Moulescombe from 2007-2011. As a nurse, Maria specialised in cancer research and worked at Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Princess Royal then the Royal Marsden. She is an ambassador of Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness on behalf of this charity. Intriguingly, one of her other accomplishments is as an urban shepherdess, part of an environmental project which uses sheep and cattle to graze on public open spaces. The lecture is open to all at St. Peter’s Church at 2.30pm. Tickets £7 which will include refreshments are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or on the door.

SUMMER FETE: St Andrew’s Church Summer Fete at Bishopstone Village on Saturday August 5 from noon to 4pm. There will be all the usual attractions including a Fun Dog Show, Punch and Judy, Pop-Up Singers, Seaford Silver Band, stalls, raffle and refreshments of bacon rolls, home-made cakes etc. A chance to visit St. Andrew’s in its idyllic setting and is one of the oldest churches in the county. Tel. Jane 01323 898209 or Sue 01323 491931

FUN DOG SHOW: On Saturday August 5 as part of the St. Andrew’s Summer Fete, Bishopstone Village. Check in time from 1pm, show starts at 2pm. Categories include fancy dress, waggiest tail, best six legs, most handsome dog, prettiest bitch, veteran and junior handler. Tel. Linda 01323 492246.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Saturday August 5 at 1pm in St. Leonard’s Church, Church Street will be given by the Soprano Alexandra Kidgell with pianist Matthew Fletcher. The concert lasts approximately an hour has free admission with a retiring collection.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Seaford and District Horticultural Show is on Saturday August 5 from 1.30pm to 4pm at Seaford Head Upper School, Arundel Road. All Welcomed, Entrance £1, children Free.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Bishopstone Village is holding a short open air service at 4pm on Sunday August 6 in memory of those at rest in it’s churchyard. This service will be followed by a cup of tea in the Parish Hall. Everyone is most welcome.

