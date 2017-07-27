OPEN GARDEN: (NGS) at Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close today Friday from noon to 5pm. Entry £3.50, children free.

COMEDY NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, hosted by Julie Jepson. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £10, advance tickets available from the club or on the door.

SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE: Are performing a production of Trap for a Lonely Man a psychological thriller set in the French Alps from today, Friday, to Saturday July 29 at 7.45pm. Matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday July 22 only. Tickets available from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street. Tel. 01323 894938.

OPEN GARDEN: At 4 Sunningdale Close tomorrow Saturday from 11am to 4pm in aid of St Wilfred’s Hospice. Tea and cake available. Entry by donation.

DRIFTWOOD: 4 Marine Drive is opening for the National Garden Scheme on Tuesday August 25 from 11am to 5pm. Entry £4.

GARDEN TRAIL: Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30. There are over 20 private gardens on the trail between Seaford and Hove. Official Opening at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive at 11am on July 29. Seaford gardens include Driftwood, Seaford Community Garden, Crouch Garden (Sat only), Lavender Cottage, 69 Steyne Road, 27 Alfriston Park and Cupani Garden, 8 Sandgate Close (Sun only). Details of all the gardens on the trail are available at www.geoffstonebanks.co.uk

EAST BLATCHINGTON LECTURES: The last in the currant series is on Tuesday August 1 and will be ending with a flourish for the speaker is Maria Caulfield MP for Lewes. Maria was recently re-elected to the seat with a substantially increased majority. She will be talking about her life as an MP. Maria was a member of Brighton and Hove City Council for the ward of Moulescombe from 2007 to 2011. As a nurse. Maria specialised in cancer research and work at Royal Sussex County Hospital, The Princess Royal and then The Royal Marsden. She is an ambassador of Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness on behalf of this charity. Intriguingly, one of her other accomplishments is an urban shepherdess, part of an environmental project which uses sheep and cattle to grace on public open spaces. The lecture is open to all at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road at 2.30pm. Tickets £7 which includes refreshments are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or on the door.

