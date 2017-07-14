SEAFORD YOUTH DRAMA GROUP: Are presenting James and the Giant Peach today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, at Cross Way Church, Steyne Road from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or Seaford News, Broad Street.

SUMMER FETE: For Newhaven Lifeboat tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm at Fort Road Recreation Ground, Newhaven. Fun for all the family with stalls, displays and a bouncy castle. Lifeboat House will be open to visitors. www.mli.org/newhavenbranch

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm will be an organ recital given by Nick Houghton who is organist at St. Michael’s Church, Lewes. As well as giving organ recitals he is often heard playing continuo on his own 17th century style chamber organ or his harpsichord or accompanying choral concerts in the South East of England. He is currently music director of the Lewes Chamber Choir and East Sussex Community Choir and was until recently head of the East Sussex Academy of Music in Lewes. Nick is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists. The concert lasts approximately an hour, has Free Admission with a retiring collection.

NEWHAVEN LIFEBOAT: And Coastguard Helicopter Display on Sunday viewed from Seaford Beach, Seaford Bay from 10am to 11.30am. See the Lifeboat in action with live commentary. Free to watch but donations would be very much appreciated.

ART EXHIBITION: Ocean Emotion at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from Sunday to Friday, July 16 to 21. Seascape paintings by Christopher Harris and atmospheric photographs by Amanda Booth. For more details tel: 07521954545

U3A COFFEE MORNING: On Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 10am to noon. Come and find out about courses, workshops, outings etc.

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club are having a Imposed Workshop with plant materials and mechanics provided. There will be the monthly competition Twist and Turn on Thursday from 2pm at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Visitors £5 on the door including refreshments. Tel. Georgie Wall 01323 490979 or Sue Ward 01323 894848.

