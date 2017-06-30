COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing La La Land cert 12A tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm and again tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm (matinee). Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: At St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road today, Friday, from 11am to 5pm, tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 5pm and Sunday 2pm to 5pm. The theme is Year of the Bible. There is also an exhibition of quilts in the Chapel Hall where refreshments will also be served.

SUMMER FAYRE: And barbecue will be held at St Likes Church, Walmer Road, Chyngton tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm. There will also be games and stalls including home-made cakes, bric-a-brac, toys, tombola and much more.

OPEN GARDEN: At Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 5pm. Entry £3 in aid of Family Support Work, doing pioneering work with vulnerable families across Sussex.

GARDEN PARTY: At 31 Sutton Avenue from 11.30pm to 5pm on Sunday in aid of Chestnut Tree House, Mary’s Meals and Homelink. There will be live music, cream teas and ploughman’s also tombola, raffle. plants and cakes for sale.

THE RECTOR: Of St Peter’s Church has just had a book published (his eighth) and he will be talking about it next week in the latest of a popular series of lectures. His new book is described as a summons to a subterranean spiritual adventure and the Rev Canon Dr Andrew Mayes has an imaginative way of illustrating his theme. During the talk he will show stunning slides of the caves in The Holy Land, a part of the world where he lived for some years and these will be a startling imagery to support a journey of discovery. The book is entitled Journey to the Centre of the Soul and the talk at St Peter’s, Belgrave Road is open to everyone, believers or non believers or just the curious. It is on Tuesday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £7 and are available Newberry Tulley Estate Agent, 53 Church Street which includes tea and a selection of some of the most tempting cakes in town.

FLOWER CLUB: Saturday, July 8, 10am to noon and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Seaford Evening Flower Club invite you to a Open Garden at Jo’s House (as featured in the 2016 Macmillan and Mayor’s Open Garden Schemes) at 6 Victor Close, Seaford BN25 2JQ. Entry £4 to include morning coffee and refreshments or afternoon tea and cake, there will also be a plant stall, tombola, decorative glass in aid of the club and their charity for this year.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Saturday July 15 at 1pm will be and organ recital given by Nick Houghton who is organist at St Michael’s Church, Lewes. As well as giving organ recitals he is often heard playing continuo on his own 17th century style chamber organ or his harpsichord or accompanying choral concerts in the South East of England. He is currently music director of the Lewes Singers, the Lewes Chamber Choir and East Sussex Community Choir and was until recently head of the East Sussex Academy of Music in Lewes. Nick is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists. The concert is at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, lasts approximately an hour, has free admission with a retiring collection.

