OPEN GARDEN: At Sunningdale Close today, Friday, from 11am to 4pm in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Tea and cake available. Entry by donation.

BOOK FAIR: By Seaford U3A at St. Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Details of Seaford U3A’s new programme of courses available. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Veterans and Armed Forces Day at The Martello Fields tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm. Activities and entertainment for the whole family including military parade, inspection, live music, funfair, arena displays, inflatable assault course, military vehicles and Owls out and About. Raising funds for Combat Stress.

SUMMER PARTY: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm to midnight. Tickets £27 available from Cancer Research UK shop, 33 Broad Street which include buffet, live music and welcome drink in aid of Cancer Research UK.

ANNUAL ART EXHIBITION: From Seaford Head School at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street starting tomorrow, Saturday, until Thursday June 29.

MOTORFEST: At The Martello Fields on Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Free family specialist motoring event featuring classic, custom and vintage cars, motorbikes, scooters and trikes. Lots of stalls and live music.

FLOWER POWER: One of the biggest events of the year at St. Peter’s Church is the Flower Festival over the weekend Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2. There will also be an exhibition of patchwork quilts in the Chapel Hall under Maggie Chitty’s leadership and a quilt is to be offered as the prize in a Grand Draw.

The flower festival is called Word into Vision based on the fact that this is the year of The Bible, with a common theme in expressing verses which set out titles and descriptions of Jesus. The festival opens at 11am Friday June 30 and continues on Saturday July 1 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday July 2 from 2pm to 5pm. Everyone welcome and refreshments will be served.

LA LA LAND: Cert 12A starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is being shown by Seaford Community Cinema on Friday June 30 from 7.30pm and a Saturday Matinee from 2.30pm. Tickets are available in advance from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SUMMER FAYRE: And barbecue on Saturday July 1 at St Lukes Church, Walmer Road from 2pm to 4pm with games and stalls including home-made cakes, bric-a-brac, toys, tombola and much more.

