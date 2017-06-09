COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Manchester by the Sea cert 15 tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

TABLE TOP SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Chyngton Methodist Church Hall, Millberg Road from 10am to 1pm. Refreshments available including home-made cakes and scones. Free entry. Table hire is £5 to sellers while charities are free. For more details tel. 01323 365038.

OPEN DAY: For Waves Family Support at Waves Centre, 8 Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, who are celebrating their 10th Birthday from 2.30pm to 5pm. Come and join us for a cream tea.

NT ENCORE: Seaford Community Cinema have the National Theatre Encore, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? cert 12A, tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advanced tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.seafordcinema.org

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Matello Fields on Sunday opening from 9am to 1pm. There will be free parking and refreshments are available.

MAYORS OPEN GARDEN TRAIL: At various venues across Seaford on Sunday, which will be officially opened by the Mayor at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive at 11am and who will attend all the eight gardens including 27 Alfriston Park, Cupani at 8 Sandgate Close, Burford in Cuckmere Road, 14 Lullington Close, Lavender Cottage at 69 Steyne Road, High Trees at 83 Firle Road, Seaford Community Garden, The Crouch and Driftwood at 4 Marine Drive. There will be refreshments and plants for sale and a Grand Raffle. There are details available at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or Tel. 01323 899296. All proceeds to the Mayor’s Charity, The Seaford Lifeguards.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday at 7pm for 7.30pm. Members evening showing ABC stamps and postcards. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 seafordstamp andpostcardclub.co.uk

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club are having a talk and slide show on Borde Hill Gardens given by Andrew Stephenson Clarke at The Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road on Thursday from 2pm. Visitors £5 on the door including refreshments.

