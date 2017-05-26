LUNCHTIME CONCERTS: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm in St. Leonard’s Church, Church Street will be given by Practicall Musicke playing music from 16th through to 19th century. Instruments played will include viols, violin, recorder, organ/harpsichord and voice. Concert last approximately an hour has free admission with a retiring collection.

EXHIBITION: Last chance to see an exhibition by Kent County Photographic Association who are exhibiting prize winning photographs from the annual regional competition including some local scenes at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street today, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

OUSE VALLEY ARTISTS: Latest exhibition at The Crypt Gallery was a resounding success and would like to thank all who came to view it.

