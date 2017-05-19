CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Fire at Sea cert 12A (subtitled) tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane starting 7.30pm. Advanced tickets are available from the Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

COMEDY NIGHT: Hosted by Julie Jepson tonight, Friday, at The View, Seaford Golf Club, Southdown Road starting at 8pm (doors open 7pm). Tickets £10 on the door or in advance from the golf club or Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

MAKER’S MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Claremont Hall, Brooklyn Road from 9.30pm to 1.30pm. Stalls include cakes, preserves, plants, hats, baby items, bags, jewellery, knitted and crochet items. There will also be a raffle and refreshments. Free entry.

SAUSAGE AND MASH: With a Fun Quiz tomorrow, Saturday, at The Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road starting at 7pm. Tickets from Waves Centre, 8 Church Street or Seaford Baptist Church Office. Tel 01323 873797 or 01323 896009.

OPEN GARDEN: At 13 Bowden Rise, Seaford on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Cream teas, tombola and raffle. In aid of St Wilfred’s Hospice. Tel. 01323 491167.

EXHIBITION: Kent County Photographic Association are exhibiting prize winning photographs from the annual regional competition including some local scenes at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from Monday May 22 to Sunday May 28, 10am to 5pm.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Saturday May 27 at 1pm in St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, will be given by Practicall Musicke playing music from 16th through to the 19th century. Instruments played will include viols, violin, recorder, organ/harpsichord and voice. Concert last approximately an hour has free admission with a retiring collection.

