SEAFORD MUSICAL THEATRE: Are celebrating their 90th Anniversary by presenting I’ve Heard That One Before at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane today, Friday, from 7.30pm and tomorrow, Saturday, with a 2.30pm matinee. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or Box Office: www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

PLANT SALE: There will be a Spring Plant Sale at St Peter’s Church Hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Plants of all descriptions will be there to help you brighten your house and garden. Coffee, tea and cake will also be available.

NEARLY NEW SALE: At The Clinton Centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Selling children’s items. Free entry. Contact Tel. 07834231971.

HISTORIC GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford by Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, at 10.30am meeting at the Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Tickets £5 accompanied children (under 16 years) free also available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, Tel. 01323 491707.

BOOT SALE: By Seahaven Scouts on Sunday at The Martello Fields from 9.30am to 1pm. The field opens for sellers at 7.30am, sorry no food sellers. Tel. 08444146086.

HISTORIC GUIDED TOUR: Of Tidemills by Kevin Gordon on Sunday starting at The Buckle Car Park, Marine Parade from 10.30am. Tickets £5 accompanied children (under 16 years) free and available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Email: sussextalks@btinternet.com

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: At The View, Seaford Head Gold Club, Southdown Road on Sunday. The Neal Richardson Trio with guest Mark Cherrie (steel pan) will be performing from 4pm. Entry £8 with children free.

STAMP AND POSTCARD CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane, 7pm for 7.30pm start. The subject this month will be British Railways Postage with Tony Hope. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: By Ian Everest on Wednesday starting 7.30pm at The Martello Tower, The Esplanade. The subject will be Bishopstone and Norton s Tale of Two Villages. Admission £5 tel. 01323 898222. Organised by Seaford Museum and Heritage Society.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema have The National Theatre Live, Obsession cert 15 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Thursday starting 7pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.seafordcinema,org

