COMEDY AT THE VIEW: Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, doors open at 7pm for 8pm. Hosted by Julie Jenson. Tickets £10 available in advance from the Golf Club or Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SPRING FAYRE: And Open Day at The Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. Free open day for anyone interested in playing lawn bowls in summer or short mat in the club house October to April. Have a go. Coaching available please wear flat shoes. Stalls include home made cakes, jams, pickles, books and cards. Raffle and tombola also refreshments available. Tel. 01323 892831.

OPEN DAY: At The Crouch Bowling Club, Crouch Gardens, East Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. Everyone welcome. Qualified Coaches and bowls available. Tel. 01323 654788.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm will be given by Classical Folk a group consisting of voice and flute, violin and guitar. The concert lasts approximately and hour has free admission with a retiring collection.

WAVES FAMILY SUPPORT: Musical Evening tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Free admission with a retiring collection.

THE BISHOP’S CONCERT: A celebration of chamber music tomorrow, Saturday, at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village. Tickets £10 in aid of St Andrew’s Church to include refreshments available from Newbery Tully, 53 Church Street or James Taylor 01323 490038.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane are showing Bridget Jones’s Baby cert 15 starring Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth on Friday April 28 at 7.30pm and Saturday April 29, 2.30pm matinee. Advanced tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

BISHOPSTONE MAY FAIR: Bishopstone Village on Saturday April 29 from noon to 4pm all the traditional stalls with local charities and crafts. There will be May Pole Dancing and scarecrow making together with raffle and tombola. Refreshments from bacon rolls to clotted cream teas. For more information please contact 01323 492246

BRIC-A-BRAC: Books, CD’s, DVD’s, plants etc. if you are clearing out Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village will be open on Friday April 28 from 10am to 2pm. All donations will be very much appreciated or contact 01323 492246.

ST GEORGES DAY: Celebrate England’s National Day by wearing a red rose and listen out to the bells of churches and other buildings or hand bells, ringing out across the country at 6pm. Proud to be English.

