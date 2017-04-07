COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Hell or High Water cert 15 starring Ben Foster, Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham tonight (Friday) from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

EASTER CRAFT FAIR: Today (Friday) at The Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road from 10am to 4pm. There will be a range of stalls with a variety of handmade gifts for sale by talented members, local artists and artisans. Refreshments and home made cakes available.

LAST MINUTE ARTISTS: Are back with and exhibition tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday only from 10am to 4.30pm at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street. Free admission.

BOOT SALE: Seahaven Scouts Boot Sale at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9.30am to 1pm. Sellers from 7.30am. Sorry no food sellers.

STAMP AND POSTCARD CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday at 7pm for 7.30pm start. The speaker is Peter Cockburn talking on Malaysian Miscellany. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 or www. seaford stampandpostcardclub.co.uk

GOOD FRIDAY PROCESSION: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street at 10.45am Procession of Witness with Christians from different churches in Seaford. Procession through Seaford from 11am finishes 11.40am Jubilee Gardens, Steyne Road. Songs and Prayers followed by chat, cuppa and hot cross bun at Cross Way Church.

