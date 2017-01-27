RNLI NEWHAVEN: Are having a Souper Slurping Winter Warmer at The Lifeboat House, Riverside, West Quay, Newhaven from 11.30am to 2.30pm, today Friday. Come and enjoy warming soup and a cheese roll for £3.50. There will also a raffle and a warm welcome.

QUIZAID EVENING: At The Clinton Centre, Clinton Place, 7pm tonight, Friday. Tickets £7 which include a light supper and to be purchased in advance on 01323 894899. Proceeds to Christian Aid.

CINDERELLA: By Seaford Musical Theatre will be performing tonight, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.