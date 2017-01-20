CINDERELLA: Is being performed by Seaford Musical Theatre at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from tonight, Friday, through to Sunday. For advance tickets please contact Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

SWEETHEARTS WI: Hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday from 8pm at Claremont Hall, Brooklyn Road. New members most welcome.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Post Card Club had a lively first meeting at their new venue the Constitutional Club. Fred Hoadley from Mid Sussex Philatelic Society gave an interesting talk on Aspects of Swiss Philately, which included an excellent display of their early stamps and the artists who designed them. The club will meet at 7.15pm on the second Wednesday every month this year with wide ranging displays from Malaysian Miscellany to Horsham to Crawley Railway Post Cards. There is usually a post card or stamp dealer present so you might be able to find items for your collection. Further details from the club secretary David Manthorpe 01323 492433.

