COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing I, Daniel Blake’s, cert 15 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tonight, Friday, starting 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.seafordcinema.org

TALK: National Trust Seaford Association are holding a talk by Ian Everest, Sussex During the First World War on Wednesday at 2.30pm, Cross Way Church, Steyne Road. New members (including non NT members) are most welcome.

PANTOMIME: Pantomime Time at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane starting Friday January 20 to Sunday January 22. Seaford Musical Theatre are performing Cinderella. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

