POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by the Social Section. All welcome from 10am to noon.

SPA VALLEY: Dining train tomorrow, Saturday, on High Weald Belle evening fish and chips on Thursday. Special events taking place, see website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Aerials and a Bridge, 5.25 miles with Jan S. Meet at Mill Road car park, Heathfield, behind fire station at 10.10am. GR 578213, bus 51 at 8.50am Terminus Road stand H. Return bus half hourly. Leader at start. Or, A Country Walk Through the Woods, 2.75 miles with Barbara S. Meet at Polegate Cuckoo trail entrance by the school 10.05am. Bus 98 Terminus Road stand H to railway station stop by Downlands Medical Centre, High Street, Polegate. Walk to Cuckoo trail, School Lane. Bring drink and cover to sit on. On Sunday, Deans and Hilly Downs, 12 miles with Clare. Meet at Terminus Road 10.20am bus 12, depart 10.27am, walk starts at 11.30am Roedean car park miniature golf and café. GR 345033.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway, every Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.com

