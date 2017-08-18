POLEGATE PLODDERS: would like more folk to join their running/jogging group please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: held at Polegate Community Centre on Saturday 19 August, is hosted by the Pentaque Club. All welcome in the lounge from 10 am to 12 noon.

WALK: on Sunday 20 August with Glyn R. meet at the Avenue 9.30 walk starts at Cockshut Road car park Lewes 10.15, GR 414100, dry lunch finish 15.30 10 miles.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: held at Polegate Community Centre Committee Room no.2 from 9 am to 1 pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway, held at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. And have a ride on a miniature railway Every Sunday... or telephone 01892 537715.

POLEGATE WINE: and Social Club we are running a beetle drive on 22 August, all welcome at Polegate Community Centre. 54 Windsor Way, Polegate. BN26 6QF.more info from Sheila 483222.

EVENING WALK: on Wednesday 23 August, Sunset on the Downs with Greta W. meet at Alfriston long stay car park 18.30 GR 522033, finish 20.30 . 4.5 miles. Hill at start then easy walking.

WANTED: Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. Volunteer from 10.00am to 12.00pm Friday mornings at the Polegate Community Centre to help serve coffees at our Craft Group. For further information please call Toni: on 01323 488703/07564368772 or Loretta: on 07580469300.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.