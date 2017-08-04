POLEGATE PLODDERS: would like more folk to join their running/jogging group please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WANTED: Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. Volunteer from 10.00am to 12.00pm Friday mornings at the Polegate Community Centre to help serve coffees at our Craft Group. For further information please call Toni: on 01323 488703/07564368772 or Loretta: on 07580469300.

WALK:on Wednesday evening 9 August Up the Downs with Esther and John. Meet at Bedes School, foot of Beachy Head 18.30 GR 600972. Finish 20.30 5 miles.

