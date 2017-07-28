POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Something a Little Different, 5 miles with Bob J and Sally M. Meet at Hawks Road, Hailsham School bus stop at 10.15am at GR 587109, bus 98 Terminus Road, stand H. Or, Views, Views and More Views, 9 miles with Vicky. Meet at East Dean Village car park 9.30am GR 557977, public house option. Regular bus 12 from Eastbourne.

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY: Real ale and cider bar on Kate. Late trains on Friday and Saturday nights. Brake van rides along the Ashurst spur at Groombridge. English Electric day on Thursday. Curry Express Friday August 4, fish and chip supper Saturday August 5. Driver for a fiver or a tenner. Cab rides. Booking essential. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk in |July and save 25 percent before the end of July.

WANTED: Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. Volunteer from 10am to noon Friday mornings at the Polegate Community Centre to help serve coffees at our Craft Group. For further information please call Toni on 01323 488703/07564368772 or Loretta on 07580469300.

TICKETS: Now on sale at Archers Estate Agents, High Street, Polegate for Polegate Drama’s summer offering of Gosforths Fete and Tram Track Tragedy which takes place Thursday to Saturday, August 3 to 5. Tickets £8 or available online from www.polegatedramagroup.com. Tablets will be laid out cabaret style so please bring your own food and drink.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.