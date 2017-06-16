POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: Held at Polegate Community Centre has some vacancies. Do come along from 10am to 1pm in the lounge, or telephone 484631 for more information.

GLEN CHORALE: Are performing today, Friday, at Polegate Community Centre from 2.30pm. All welcome.

LOCAL HISTORY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society next meet today, Friday, when we have Marilyn Greatorex giving a talk about the National Trust property at Standen, near East Grinstead. Doors open a 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting. Visitors welcome £3 entry.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by the Ladies Circle. All welcome from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Down on the Farm, 8 miles with Bob. Meet at East Dean Village car park at 9.45am GR 557977. Public house option. Regular No 12 buses go to East Dean. On Sunday, Maynards Green Roundabout, 8 miles with Jan S. Meet bus 51, 9.40am Terminus Road to Maynards Green School where walk starts at 10.30am, GR 582186. Dry lunch, parking nearby in Sicklehatch Lane. Lots of stiles. Leader at start.

SPA VALLEY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Postman Pat will be dropping in at intervals around the railway. High Weald Belle evening dining tomorrow, Saturday. Afternoon tea on Sunday. Booking in advance essential. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info. Telephone 01892 537715.

POLEGATE SUNDOWNERS WI: Next meet on June 20. Come along to Polegate Community Centre at 7pm. Our guest speaker is Dorothy Proietti from Hailsham Nightingales, talking about Associated Country Women of the World.

WINDSOR CLUB: Next entertainment session is on June 24, with Tropical Steve, at Polegate Community Centre.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open and guided tours of the Mill and refreshments will be available from 2pm onwards. The Mill will then be open on July 9 and July 23 (Music Day).

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

POLEGATE TOWN COUNCIL: Are offering a First Response Course on June 29. Contact their office for more details 488114.

