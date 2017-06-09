POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate community Centre is hosted by the bowls club. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hoping for a View, 5 miles with Janet and Ted. Meet Cuckmere Inn car park, bus 12A , 9.23am Terminus Road stand J. On Sunday, All The Barcombes and More, 9.5 miles with John and Marion. Meet at The Avenue 9.45am, walk starts Barcombe Mills car park 10.30am GR 433146. Mostly flat and 10 stiles.

WRITING WORKSHOP: Meads Writing workshop takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, on at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open and guided tours of the Mill and refreshments will be available from 2pm onwards. The Mill will then be open on June 11, July 9 and July 23 (Music Day).

POLEGATE TOWN COUNCIL: Are offering a First Response Course on June 29. Contact their office for more details 488114. Congratulations to our new mayor Angela Snell and her deputy Dan Dunbar.

SPA VALLEY: Fish and chip lunch train on Thursday. Saturday June 17, Postman Pat will be dropping in at intervals around the railway. High Weald Belle evening dining on Saturday June 17. Afternoon tea on Sunday June18. Booking in advance essential. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info telephone 01892 537715.

GLEN CHORALE: Are performing on Friday June 16 at Polegate Community Centre from 2.30pm. All welcome.

TALK: Author Ruth Figgest will be giving a talk and offering advice to Anderida Writers of Eastbourne at their meeting at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Ruth, whose short story The Coffin Gate was commissioned by Radio 4, will point out the difference between writing for radio and writing to be published. She says: ‘When writing for radio you have to consider how your words will be spoken on air and your story length has to fill the time allocated for the broadcast.’ Ms Figgest has an MA in Creative Writing from Sussex University and her latest completed novel, Magnetism, is currently under consideration by a publisher. In July former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members. This takes place on Tuesday July 11 (7.30pm) at the West Rocks Hotel, and the closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members, and further details can be obtained from Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.