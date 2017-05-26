POLEGATE PLODDERS: Open to all joggers, runners beginners or advanced. Contact Brian on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by Kit Wilson Trust. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Forest and River, 5 miles with Diana G. Meet at Exceat Visitor Centre 10am. Bus 12X at 9.33am Terminus Road, stand J. Some steps. On Sunday, 9.5 miles with Glyn R. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts and Jack and Jill windmills 10.30am. GR 135303 dry lunch at Pycombe. Downland and wooded paths, streets and six stiles.

SOME VACANCIES: In Meads Art Class meeting on Wednesday mornings at St Johns Parish Church Hall, Meads from 11am to 1pm with Catriona Miller.

CREATIVE WRITING: Some vacancies in a creative writing class in Eastbourne, contact Roddy on 07758367479. Held on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, Eastbourne at 7.30pm.

POLEGATE TWINNING: Are hosting a visit from Saintry Sur Seine from May 24 to 28, at Polegate Community Centre. See notice board at the centre for more details.

EVENING WALKS: On Wednesday, starts at 6.30pm. More information from Glyn R on 485643.

TRAINS RNNING: For weekend May 27 and 28 on a green timetable. Also afternoon tea tomorrow, Saturday. Please book in advance on line at Spa Valley Railway or telephone 01892 537715.

