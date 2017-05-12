like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

QUIZ NIGHT: With MS Society is tomorrow, Saturday, at The Fisherman’s Club, Eastbourne.

POLEGATE ADVICDE STOP: Call Adviceline on 03444111444. To make an appointment in Polegate held at Polegate Town Council Office please telephone 842336.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by Stud Farm Allotment and Garden Society. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon. Various stalls.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Head for Beachy Head, 5 miles with Pat and Richard. Meet at the Kiosk by Bedes School 10am GR 601972. Bus 3a, 9.40am Terminus Road Stand M. On Sunday, Lewes, Falmer and River Ouse, 12 miles with Glyn R. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts from Cockshut car park at Lewes 10.15am GR 494174. Dry lunch. Downland, woodland, riverside paths, road walking and some stiles.

TRAINS: Should be running at Polegate Oaks Station on Sunday, open from 2pm to 5 pm. Come and see our miniature steam engines and have a ride on our train. We meet at the William Daly Recreation Ground, Black Path, Polegate. More info from www.padmec.org.uk

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open on Mills Day, Sunday, from 11am to 5pm. There will be a display of classic cars and guided tours of the mill and refreshments will be available from 2pm onwards. The mill will then be open on June 11, July 9 and July 23 (Music Day).

EVENING WALK: On Wednesday starts at 5.45pm. More information from Glyn 482416.

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further. Come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

WRITING WORKSHOP: Meads Writing Workshop, Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

SPA VALLEY: Weekend of May 13 and 14 is Thomas The Tank Engine Weekend. Tomorrow, Saturday, Murder Mystery evening which includes a fish and chip supper. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info. Telephone 01892 537715.

