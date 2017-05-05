POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: There is a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre. See the centre’s notice board for who is hosting this, or visit their website.

POLEGATE ADVICDE STOP: Call Adviceline on 03444111444. To make an appointment in Polegate, at Polegate Town Council Office, please telephone 842336.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Happy Days Are Here Again, 5 miles with Graham T. Meet at Nash Street, Golden Cross 10am. GR 538140 bus 54, 9.08am Terminus Road Stand. Leave cars in Hailsham and join bus 54 at 9.45am. Refreshments at Happy Days Café, Holmes Hill. Finish at East Hoathly, flat walking in woods and fields, 22 stiles. Leader joins bus at Church Street. Or Arlington and Abbots Wood, 8.5 miles with Doris and Gavin. Meet at Arlington reservoir car park 9.45am. GR 528074. Public house option. On Sunday, Chailey Circular with Mike and Bridget. Meet at the Avenue 9.30am. Walk starts at 10.15am at lay by on A275 South Street opposite Post Office. GR 391181, flat walking several stiles. On Wednesday, Lavender Line, 8.5 miles with Graham T. Meet bus 54, 10.08am Terminus Road to Crockstead Green where walk starts at 11.10am. GR 494174, dry lunch at Isfield, public house nearby. Finish in Uckfield for bus 54 at 4.39pm. Tea available at end. Lots of level walking, some stiles, car park in East Hoathly and get on bus 54, 10.04am, return Uckfield.

TRAINS: Should be running at Polegate Oaks Station on Sunday, open from 2pm to 5pm. Come and see our miniature steam engines and have a ride on our train. We meet at the William Daly Recreation Ground, Black Path. More information from www.padmec.org.uk

ANDERIDA WRITERS: The next meeting, on Tuesday, has been relocated to the ground floor at West Rocks Hotel, Eastbourne. More information from Tony by email tflood04@yahoo.co.uk

PAIINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further. Come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

WRITING WORKSHOP: Got a story to tell? Have no idea how to set it all down on paper. Then look no further than Meads Writing workshop which takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, on at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

SPA VALLEY: Weekend May 13 and 14 is Thomas the Tank Engine weekend. Saturday May 13, Murder Mystery evening which includes a fish and chip supper. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more information. Telephone 01892 537715.

