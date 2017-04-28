POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

AGM: Today, Friday, for Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society held at St Saviours Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne. Doors open at 7.15pm for 7.30pm meeting. Speaker to be advised.

POLEGATE WI: Are having a produce stall tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am, by Polegate station selling jams, marmalades, cakes and biscuits.

SENIORS INFO DAY: The information day held recently at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, was well attended. As well as the many organistions with leaflets, brochures and helpful advise on living at home whilst getting old and less agile. They had a cookery demonstration by Peter Bayliss a former Master Chef winner in 2006 who showed us how to make some healthy dishes, with tasting sessions. When I asked for a recipe I was given a sheet containing all the meals that he was demonstrating. Also on hand were members of Polegate Town Council who arranged for us to have teas, coffee and cake, followed by lunch of freshly made sandwiches, with teas and coffees. Well done Polegate Town Council for organizing this event. I certainly learnt a lot.

SPA VALLEY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday, and Spring Bank Holiday Monday, kids for a quid. High Weald Belle evening meal train tomorrow, Saturday. Also tomorrow an afternoon tea. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info. Telephone 01892 537715.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, All Around Birling Gap, 5 miles with Sue W. Meet at East Dean car park at 10am, bus 12X at 9.33am terminus Road stand J. Refreshments at Birling Gap. On Sunday, Seddlescombe, Battle and Netherfield circular, 10.5 miles with Peter D. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am. Walk starts at Seddlescombe car park 10.30am GR 782180. Easy pace, woods and fields. Leader at start. On Wednesday, Farewell to Rye, 10 miles with Glyn R. Meet at Eastbourne Railway Station for 10.09am train to Rye. Walk starts at 11am. Dry lunch. Moderate walking, some stiles, fields and lanes. Optional tea at end, 3.55pm train back to Eastbourne.

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further, come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

WRITING WORKSHOP: Got a story to tell? Have no idea how to set it all down on paper. Then look no further than Meads Writing Workshop which takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

EVENING WALK: An evening walk on Wednesday starts at 6.30pm. Contact rambles secretary Glyn Roberts on 482416 for more details.

OPEN DAYS: I am delighted to be able to inform you about our forthcoming Public Open Days being held at the historic property Wilmington Priory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19, 20 and 21. This will be a chance for the public to see inside this property which has been restored by The Landmark Trust. On Saturday May 20 at 4.30pm New Sussex Singers will be performing a programme of music for a summer evening. This is a ticketed event at the cost of £10 per ticket.

