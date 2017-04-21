POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

LOCAL HISTORY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet today, Friday, at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, when our speaker is Alan Wenham on Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome, £3.

SENIORS INFORMATION DAY: Held recently at St Johns Church Hall was well attended. As well as the many organisaitons with leaflets, brochures and helpful advise on living at home whilst getting old and less agile. They had a cookery demonstration by Peter Bayliss a former Master Chef winner in 2006 who showed us how to make some healthy dishes, with tasting sessions. When I asked for a recipe I was given a sheet containing all the meals that he was demonstrating. Also on hand were members of Polegate Town Council who arranged for us to have teas, coffee and cake, followed by lunch of freshly made sandwiches, with teas and coffees. Well done Polegate Town Council for organizing this event. I certainly learnt a lot.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by MS Group. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Follow the River and Meet a Sister, 5 miles with Colin W. Meet at Exceat Bridge bus stop at 10am. GR 514992 bus 12X at 9.33am. Or a longer walk, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, 8 miles with Mary O’B. Meet at Chiddingly village car park 9.30am, public house option. On Sunday, Woodland Bluebell Walk to Laughton with John and Marion. Meet at the Avenue, 9.45am walk starts at Rectory Road, or nearby lay by East Hoathly at 10.15am GR 520161.

SPA VALLEY: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday Spring Steam Weekend. Sunday lunch train on High Weald Belle on Sunday. Timetables are now available. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info. Telephone 01892 537715.

SOUTH DOWN SINGERS: Under the direction of Louise Morris, are giving a concert at St John’s Church Hall Polegate tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and are available at the door on the night or by calling to book on 01323 832767. The concert is in aid of the JPK Sussex Project, a local charity which aims to provide supported living accommodation alongside meaningful daytime activities.

AGM: For ELHS is on Tuesday evening at 7pm, at All Souls Church Hall, Wellesley Road, Eastbourne, followed by a talk on Eastbourne’s Shoreline by Brian Waters.

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further. Come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

OVER FIFTIES LUB: Alice Croft House Over Fifties Club is in Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne. Both the Creative Writing Group at Alice Croft House and Anderida Writers Group hold workshops, in addition to giving members critiques on their work and advice on how to get published Anderida also have guest speakers, including several best selling authors. There will not be a creative writing meeting at Alice Croft House on Tuesday.

GOT A STORY TO TELL?: Meads Writing Workshop takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, on at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

AGM: On Friday April 28, for Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society at St Saviours Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne. Doors open at 7.15pm for 7.30pm meeting. Speaker to be advised.

