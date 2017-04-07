POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

SPA VALLEY: Peppa Pig is at the railway on Saturday, also in the evening a Murder Mystery. Timetables are now available. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more info. Telephone 01892 537715.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by the Centre Fund Raising. All welcome from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Up and Over, 4.5 miles with with Greta W. Meet at Alfriston long stay car park 9.45am. Bus125, 9am Terminus Road stand M. One steep hill. Leader at start. Or, Some Sisters and the Cuckmere Estuary, 8.5 miles with Colin. Meet at Exceat Bridge car park at 9.45am, GR 514922. Regular bus 12 to Exceat. On Sunday, Cuckoos and Robins, 8 miles with Paul and Barbara. Meet bus 51, 9.40am Terminus road stand J to Polegate Medical Centre, 77 High Street, where walk starts at 10am.

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further, come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

BOOKS FOR SALE: At Polegate Windmill on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. This sales includes newsletters, books relate to history, archaeology, natural history, cats, gardening, horse riding, and architecture. This will take place at Polegate Windmill, Park Croft.

SENIOR MOMENTS: An event for older people is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, bringing local organizations that offer support and advise together. Attending are various organizations including East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Cuckmere Community Bus, Polegate Community Association, Friends Against Scams, and many more. Free tea and cake through the day, lunch on first come first served basis. Held at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, Polegate.

POLEGATE WI: Meet on the second Thursday of the month, at 2.15pm at Polegate Community Centre. The next meeting is on Thursday when our speaker is Ray Sparks, on the History of Magic. New members welcome. For more information please contact Avril Parrini on 489332.

